Trust Co. of Vermont Raises Position in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating) by 153.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 878 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 532 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $75,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in Northern Trust by 411.8% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 435 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Northern Trust by 64.8% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 496 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new position in Northern Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 81.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northern Trust alerts:

Northern Trust Stock Performance

Northern Trust stock opened at $88.49 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $18.44 billion, a PE ratio of 12.06 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $92.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $76.15 and a twelve month high of $135.15.

Northern Trust Dividend Announcement

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The asset manager reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.82 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.76 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 21.84% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Northern Trust Co. will post 7.24 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 9th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 8th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.87%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Trust in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $92.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $94.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $121.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on shares of Northern Trust to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $104.96.

About Northern Trust

(Get Rating)

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Corporate & Institutional Services (C&IS) and Wealth Management.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTRS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Northern Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northern Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.