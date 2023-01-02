Trust Co. of Vermont Sells 184 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 36.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 184 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 12,333,870 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,402,114,000 after acquiring an additional 413,600 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,363,357,000. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 75.3% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 7,480,545 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $813,883,000 after acquiring an additional 3,212,150 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,117,112 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $339,142,000 after acquiring an additional 202,226 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,919,483 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $331,887,000 after acquiring an additional 761,961 shares in the last quarter. 13.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Performance

BABA opened at $88.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $233.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 220.23, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.61. The company’s 50 day moving average is $79.40 and its 200 day moving average is $89.08. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12-month low of $58.01 and a 12-month high of $138.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Alibaba Group Company Profile

BABA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $160.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. HSBC reduced their price objective on shares of Alibaba Group from $132.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.06.

(Get Rating)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.