Trust Co. of Vermont Takes Position in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TLT. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $26,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 78.5% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 95.9% in the first quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 241 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Hanson & Doremus Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $40,000.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $99.56 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $101.23 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $107.21. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $91.85 and a 1-year high of $149.03.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a $0.261 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This is an increase from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.24. This represents a $3.13 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%.

(Get Rating)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.