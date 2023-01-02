Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC Buys New Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,152 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Tesla by 0.6% in the second quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 1,761 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 11 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 2.4% in the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 510 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.4% in the second quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 852 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 4.0% in the second quarter. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. now owns 314 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $211,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH lifted its holdings in shares of Tesla by 1.2% in the second quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,004 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on TSLA. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Tesla from $360.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Mizuho decreased their price target on Tesla from $330.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Cowen decreased their price target on Tesla from $244.00 to $205.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Wedbush decreased their price target on Tesla from $250.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $246.24.

Tesla Stock Performance

Shares of TSLA opened at $123.18 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $177.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $233.36. Tesla, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.24 and a 52 week high of $402.67. The stock has a market cap of $388.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.91.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Tesla

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 6,870,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.37, for a total value of $1,088,001,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 423,622,432 shares in the company, valued at $67,089,084,555.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 24,172,831 shares of company stock valued at $4,493,096,553 in the last ninety days. 25.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Tesla Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Further Reading

