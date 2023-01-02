UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

UniCredit S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:UNCRY – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.16.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on UNCRY shares. Barclays lifted their price target on UniCredit from €11.90 ($12.66) to €12.50 ($13.30) and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on UniCredit from €15.00 ($15.96) to €16.00 ($17.02) in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on UniCredit from €14.40 ($15.32) to €16.90 ($17.98) in a report on Friday, October 28th. AlphaValue upgraded UniCredit to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on UniCredit from €14.50 ($15.43) to €17.00 ($18.09) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 11th.

UniCredit Price Performance

OTCMKTS:UNCRY opened at $7.05 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $6.60 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.53. UniCredit has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $9.05.

About UniCredit

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank that provides retail, corporate, and private banking services. It offers accounts and deposits, loans, cards, transactions and payments, funds, advisory, treasury, and insurance products, as well as digital and mobile banking services. The company also provides solutions for payments and liquidity, working capital, hedging, international trade, and treasury operations; and funding solutions comprising of structured, project, and commodity trade and export finance, as well as debt and equity funding; and structured investments and investments advisory solutions.

