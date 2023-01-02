Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the eight brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $18.37.

Several research firms have recently commented on UNPRF. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Uniper from €4.10 ($4.36) to €2.20 ($2.34) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 23rd. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Uniper from €2.20 ($2.34) to €2.00 ($2.13) in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Uniper from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $4.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, September 7th.

Get Uniper alerts:

Uniper Stock Up 12.7 %

UNPRF stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. Uniper has a 12-month low of $2.31 and a 12-month high of $32.78. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.45.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company. It operates in three segments: European Generation, Global Commodities, and Russian Power Generation. The company owns and operates various power and heat generation facilities, including fossil fuel power plants, such as coal, gas, oil, and combined gas and steam; and hydroelectric, nuclear, biomass, photovoltaic, and wind power plants.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Uniper Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Uniper and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.