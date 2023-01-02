Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Unite Group Plc (LON:UTG – Get Rating) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 1,110 ($13.40).
A number of analysts have commented on UTG shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,025 ($12.37) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 1,150 ($13.88) price target on shares of Unite Group in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,350 ($16.29) to GBX 1,100 ($13.28) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Unite Group from GBX 1,050 ($12.67) to GBX 1,075 ($12.97) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th.
Unite Group Stock Performance
Shares of UTG stock opened at GBX 910 ($10.98) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.64 billion and a PE ratio of 669.12. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 920.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 996.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.04. Unite Group has a 12 month low of GBX 773 ($9.33) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,209 ($14.59).
About Unite Group
Unite Students is the UK's largest owner, manager and developer of purpose-built student accommodation serving the country's world-leading Higher Education sector. Following our successful £1.4bn acquisition of Liberty Living's UK assets in November 2019, we now provide homes to 76,000 students across 177 properties in 27 leading university towns and cities.
