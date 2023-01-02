UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) is Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s 8th Largest Position

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. trimmed its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 28,441 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 725 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises approximately 2.0% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $14,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Webster Bank N. A. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 994 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $502,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 1,744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,789,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,585 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WP Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.4% during the third quarter. WP Advisors LLC now owns 4,381 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the period. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Performance

NYSE:UNH opened at $530.18 on Monday. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $534.05 and a 200-day moving average of $524.57. The firm has a market cap of $495.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.73.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a $1.65 dividend. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on UNH shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $599.56.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total value of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

Featured Stories

