Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) Shares Bought by Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC

Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,800 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 757 shares during the quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VGK. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $51,000. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 4,540.9% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,021 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $66,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VGK opened at $55.44 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $54.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.57. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12-month low of $44.99 and a 12-month high of $69.38.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

