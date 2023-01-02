Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW) Shares Sold by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Vanguard Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:VAW – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Materials ETF were worth $365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,862,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,497,000 after purchasing an additional 25,508 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 269,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,119,000 after purchasing an additional 87,717 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp raised its position in Vanguard Materials ETF by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 267,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,964,000 after purchasing an additional 4,374 shares in the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 189,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,344,000 after acquiring an additional 9,912 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Materials ETF by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 117,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,757,000 after acquiring an additional 14,643 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Materials ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VAW opened at $170.20 on Monday. Vanguard Materials ETF has a fifty-two week low of $146.72 and a fifty-two week high of $201.11. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $172.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $166.29.

Vanguard Materials ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Materials ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Materials 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the materials sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of companies in a wide range of commodity-related manufacturing industries.

