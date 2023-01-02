Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Verano Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:VRNOF – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the five research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $17.50.

VRNOF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners reduced their price objective on Verano from C$16.00 to C$12.00 in a research report on Friday, October 14th. Pi Financial reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Verano in a research report on Thursday, September 8th.

Verano Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VRNOF opened at $3.12 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $1.05 billion and a PE ratio of -3.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.44. Verano has a 1-year low of $2.58 and a 1-year high of $13.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.33.

About Verano

Verano ( OTCMKTS:VRNOF Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $227.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $231.77 million. Verano had a negative net margin of 29.27% and a negative return on equity of 16.70%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verano will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Verano Holdings Corp. operates as a vertically integrated multi-state cannabis operator in the United States. It engages in the cultivation, processing, wholesale, and retail distribution of cannabis in Arizona, Arkansas, California, Connecticut, Florida, Illinois, Maryland, Massachusetts, Michigan, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, Ohio, Pennsylvania, and West Virginia.

