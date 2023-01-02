Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 243,114 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $9,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,782,122 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $3,045,303,000 after purchasing an additional 2,934,928 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its position in Verizon Communications by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 49,879,143 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,540,898,000 after purchasing an additional 3,568,252 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Verizon Communications by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 46,131,882 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,341,192,000 after purchasing an additional 6,042,854 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Verizon Communications by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,209,518 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $1,691,891,000 after purchasing an additional 1,657,895 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Verizon Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on VZ. Cowen dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $50.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price target on Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $39.40 on Monday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $34.55 and a fifty-two week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a PE ratio of 8.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.62%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 56.62%.

About Verizon Communications

(Get Rating)

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Verizon Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Verizon Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.