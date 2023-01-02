Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.

Aevitas Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,926 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 320 shares during the quarter. Aevitas Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $908,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Verizon Communications in the 1st quarter valued at about $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 487 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $501,000 after buying an additional 756,419 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after buying an additional 20,944 shares during the period. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $610,000 after buying an additional 1,157 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications Stock Performance

Shares of VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $37.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.89. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $34.55 and a 52-week high of $55.51. The firm has a market cap of $165.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

Verizon Communications Dividend Announcement

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on VZ. Barclays lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Cowen decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $64.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $39.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Verizon Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded Verizon Communications from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

