Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 88,025 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 9,890 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VZ. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter worth $2,101,000. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,980 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 5,388.4% in the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 770,457 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 756,419 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 253.3% in the 1st quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 29,213 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after purchasing an additional 20,944 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 11,971 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $48.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. StockNews.com raised shares of Verizon Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $47.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on Verizon Communications from $54.00 to $51.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Verizon Communications currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.11.

Verizon Communications Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $39.40 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.55 and a 1 year high of $55.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $165.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.55, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $37.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.89.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The cell phone carrier reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.79 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 25.80% and a net margin of 14.22%. Verizon Communications’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.41 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Verizon Communications Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.62%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

Featured Articles

