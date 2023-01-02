Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Purchased by FirstPurpose Wealth LLC

FirstPurpose Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 4,675 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 680 shares during the quarter. FirstPurpose Wealth LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Visa by 7,648.7% in the second quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 79,502 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 78,476 shares during the last quarter. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Visa in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Apeiron RIA LLC lifted its position in Visa by 7.1% in the second quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 1,589 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV purchased a new stake in Visa during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visa during the third quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Visa Stock Down 0.1 %

V has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on shares of Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of Visa from $262.00 to $261.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

V opened at $207.76 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $207.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $202.12. The company has a market cap of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a net margin of 51.03% and a return on equity of 48.56%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Sell-side analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

About Visa

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.