Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Platform Technology Partners

Platform Technology Partners lowered its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 11.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 9,717 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,277 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 1.0% of Platform Technology Partners’ holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Platform Technology Partners’ holdings in Visa were worth $1,726,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. 1ST Source Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 14,266 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,809,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,522 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $693,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Copperleaf Capital LLC now owns 7,968 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. CNB Bank lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 6,338 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 9,090 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,802,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Visa alerts:

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $202.12.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their price target on Visa from $271.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

(Get Rating)

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding V? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Visa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.