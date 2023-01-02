Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Increased by Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV

Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV raised its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV’s holdings in Visa were worth $459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in V. BCK Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $2,323,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Visa by 9,699.7% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 357,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total transaction of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $207.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $202.12.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.
Visa announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.395 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
