Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stock Holdings Lifted by Amica Mutual Insurance Co.

Amica Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,019 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 654 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 1.6% of Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Amica Mutual Insurance Co.’s holdings in Visa were worth $11,551,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of V. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,717,000. Markel Corp boosted its position in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the last quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Visa by 9,699.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 357,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Visa in the first quarter worth $304,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,291,707.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of NYSE V opened at $207.76 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $207.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $202.12. Visa Inc. has a twelve month low of $174.60 and a twelve month high of $235.85.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that allows the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be paid a $0.395 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on V shares. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Visa from $216.00 to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Visa from $257.00 to $241.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $248.69.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

