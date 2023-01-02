Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.10 ($1.51).
Several brokerages have commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.
Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 84.24 ($1.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,404.00. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.
About Vodafone Group Public
Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.
