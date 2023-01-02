Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Vodafone Group Public Limited (LON:VOD – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 125.10 ($1.51).

Several brokerages have commented on VOD. Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 116 ($1.40) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Berenberg Bank decreased their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 135 ($1.63) to GBX 115 ($1.39) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 90 ($1.09) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays set a GBX 110 ($1.33) price objective on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research report on Thursday, December 8th.

Shares of LON VOD opened at GBX 84.24 ($1.02) on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of £23.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 1,404.00. Vodafone Group Public has a one year low of GBX 83.24 ($1.00) and a one year high of GBX 141.60 ($1.71). The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 93.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 108.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 134.84, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.88.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.81%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 24th. Vodafone Group Public’s payout ratio is 150.00%.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

