Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Voestalpine AG (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a hold recommendation and three have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $24.45.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on VLPNY shares. Oddo Bhf upgraded Voestalpine from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €28.00 ($29.79) price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Voestalpine from €18.90 ($20.11) to €19.60 ($20.85) and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Voestalpine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Voestalpine from €31.00 ($32.98) to €29.20 ($31.06) in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th.

Voestalpine Price Performance

VLPNY stock opened at $5.33 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $4.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.58. Voestalpine has a 1 year low of $3.22 and a 1 year high of $7.92.

About Voestalpine

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

