Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Shares Purchased by Ronald Blue Trust Inc.

Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) by 160.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 951 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc.’s holdings in Vulcan Materials were worth $135,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,535,907 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,670,246,000 after buying an additional 184,543 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 6.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,951,374 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,011,768,000 after acquiring an additional 665,469 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.8% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,771,928 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,246,491,000 after acquiring an additional 479,356 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 1.3% during the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,527,221 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $643,318,000 after purchasing an additional 56,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Vulcan Materials by 41.0% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,520,048 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $500,199,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,903 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

VMC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $215.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Vulcan Materials from $181.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $205.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Vulcan Materials from $197.00 to $186.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $204.82.

In other Vulcan Materials news, SVP David P. Clement sold 2,000 shares of Vulcan Materials stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,970 shares in the company, valued at $354,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Vulcan Materials stock opened at $175.11 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $164.91. The company has a market cap of $23.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.79. Vulcan Materials has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $213.65.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The construction company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts anticipate that Vulcan Materials will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.96%.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

