Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 27.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,094 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $66,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the second quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of New Hampshire grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.4% in the third quarter. Bank of New Hampshire now owns 960 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the second quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.71% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. UBS Group increased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $41.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $39.00 target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.85.

Insider Activity

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

In other news, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total transaction of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $219,993.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . In other news, EVP Kevin M. Ban sold 10,303 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.19, for a total transaction of $414,077.57. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,944.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Nancy M. Schlichting sold 16,570 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.89, for a total value of $660,977.30. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,515 shares in the company, valued at $219,993.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $37.36 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.39 and a 1 year high of $55.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $39.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.59.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.40%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Articles

