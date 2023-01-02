Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV Sells 147 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV lowered its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,800 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 147 shares during the quarter. Walter & Keenan Wealth Management LLC IN ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its stake in Chevron by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 134,756 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $19,510,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares during the last quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 12.3% in the second quarter. S.C. Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,880 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 424 shares during the period. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. grew its position in Chevron by 42.9% during the second quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 1,406 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Chevron by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 28,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,031,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 15.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 2,879 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 395 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Chevron alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Chevron news, VP R. Hewitt Pate sold 32,391 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $5,830,380.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total value of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 293,563 shares of company stock worth $53,186,421. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.20. Chevron Co. has a 52 week low of $117.13 and a 52 week high of $189.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $178.69 and a 200-day moving average of $162.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.54. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The firm had revenue of $66.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.44 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 EPS for the current year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.31%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Cowen raised their target price on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Raymond James increased their price objective on Chevron from $188.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Chevron from $206.00 to $199.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Chevron has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.80.

Chevron Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chevron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chevron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.