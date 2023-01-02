Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS) Shares Bought by Whittier Trust Co.

Whittier Trust Co. grew its position in Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,540 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Watts Water Technologies were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. King Luther Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in Watts Water Technologies by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 22,145 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,720,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 2.0% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 3,877 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 80.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 184 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Watts Water Technologies by 29.4% during the 2nd quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 440 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its stake in Watts Water Technologies by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,103 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $135,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. 74.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Watts Water Technologies alerts:

Watts Water Technologies Price Performance

WTS stock opened at $146.23 on Monday. Watts Water Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.31 and a 1 year high of $195.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 2.47 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a PE ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $149.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $138.41.

Watts Water Technologies Dividend Announcement

Watts Water Technologies ( NYSE:WTS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.22. Watts Water Technologies had a return on equity of 19.81% and a net margin of 11.43%. The company had revenue of $487.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $476.13 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Watts Water Technologies, Inc. will post 7.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. Watts Water Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.15%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on WTS. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $129.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Watts Water Technologies from $148.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Watts Water Technologies from $133.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Watts Water Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Watts Water Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $134.00.

Watts Water Technologies Profile

(Get Rating)

Watts Water Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells products, solution, and systems that manage and conserve the flow of fluids and energy into, through and out of buildings in the commercial and residential markets in the Americas, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers residential and commercial flow control products, including backflow preventers, water pressure regulators, temperature and pressure relief valves, and thermostatic mixing valves.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Watts Water Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:WTS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Watts Water Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Watts Water Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.