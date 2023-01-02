Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS) and Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII) Head to Head Review

Wearable Devices (NASDAQ:WLDS – Get Rating) and Digi International (NASDAQ:DGII – Get Rating) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, risk, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Wearable Devices and Digi International’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Wearable Devices alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Digi International $388.23 million 3.36 $19.38 million $0.54 67.69

Digi International has higher revenue and earnings than Wearable Devices.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Wearable Devices 0 0 0 0 N/A Digi International 0 0 6 0 3.00

This is a summary of current ratings for Wearable Devices and Digi International, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Digi International has a consensus price target of $47.00, indicating a potential upside of 28.59%. Given Digi International’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Digi International is more favorable than Wearable Devices.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of Wearable Devices shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.3% of Digi International shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.2% of Digi International shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Wearable Devices and Digi International’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Wearable Devices N/A N/A N/A Digi International 4.99% 8.81% 4.96%

Summary

Digi International beats Wearable Devices on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Wearable Devices

(Get Rating)

Wearable Devices Ltd. engages in developing a non-invasive neural input interface for controlling digital devices using subtle finger movements. The company offers Mudra Inspire development kits that enables users to control digital devices through finger movements and hand gestures. These digital devices include consumer electronics, smart watches, smartphones, augmented reality glasses, virtual reality headsets, televisions, personal computers and laptop computers, drones, robots, etc. It serves consumer electronics companies, industrial companies, information technology and software solutions providers, software development studios, and academia and research universities, as well as consumers from B2C market. The company was incorporated in 2014 and is based in Yokneam Illit, Israel.

About Digi International

(Get Rating)

Digi International, Inc. engages in the provision of business and mission-critical Internet of Things (IoT) connectivity products, services, and solutions. It operates under the IoT Products and Services and IoT Solutions segments. The IoT Products and Services segment offers products and services that help original equipment manufacturers, enterprise, and government customers and secure IoT connectivity solutions. The IoT Solutions segment includes managed network-as a-service business via acquisition of Ventus Wireless, LLC, and affiliated entities and SmartSense by Digi business. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Hopkins, MN.

Receive News & Ratings for Wearable Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wearable Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.