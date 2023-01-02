Weatherly Asset Management L. P. Has $60.67 Million Stock Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Weatherly Asset Management L. P. decreased its position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 439,002 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 6,206 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 8.7% of Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Weatherly Asset Management L. P.’s holdings in Apple were worth $60,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Apple by 42.8% in the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 299,829 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $40,993,000 after acquiring an additional 89,865 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 74,619 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $13,029,000 after purchasing an additional 5,703 shares during the period. Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 19,905 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,721,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 35.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 25,608 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,501,000 after purchasing an additional 6,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.6% in the second quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 85,226 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $11,652,000 after buying an additional 1,322 shares in the last quarter. 57.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total value of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 8,053 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,414,510.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $129.93 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $148.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.07 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.22. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $125.87 and a 12 month high of $182.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.03. Apple had a return on equity of 160.90% and a net margin of 25.31%. The company had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Apple’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.06%.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Apple from $190.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Apple in a research note on Thursday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $170.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 12th. StockNews.com cut Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 5th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Apple from $156.00 to $144.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.35.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

