Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Get Rating) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $52.43.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. National Bank Financial cut their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from C$68.00 to C$60.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from C$66.50 to C$64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research note on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $39.08 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $34.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.20, a PEG ratio of 6.68 and a beta of 0.51. Wheaton Precious Metals has a twelve month low of $28.62 and a twelve month high of $51.90.

Wheaton Precious Metals ( NYSE:WPM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $218.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.90 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a net margin of 71.79% and a return on equity of 8.35%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wheaton Precious Metals will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 21st were paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 18th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.54%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.09%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,431 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. Moerus Capital Management LLC increased its position in Wheaton Precious Metals by 40.0% in the first quarter. Moerus Capital Management LLC now owns 807,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,417,000 after purchasing an additional 230,890 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals in the first quarter worth $114,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 3.2% during the second quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 14,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Finally, Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 4.7% during the first quarter. Euro Pacific Asset Management LLC now owns 164,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 7,392 shares during the period. 57.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp., a streaming company, primarily sells precious metals in Canada and internationally. The company sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. It has a portfolio of interests in the 23 operating mines and 13 development projects. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp.

