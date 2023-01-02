Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,190 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 35.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,378 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $481,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CTSH. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth $26,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 77.0% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 393 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 492.9% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 587 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 488 shares during the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 32.4% in the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 637 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 263.3% in the third quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 781 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 566 shares during the last quarter. 90.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Leo S. Jr. Mackay sold 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.79, for a total value of $174,207.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 28,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,494,484.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $57.19 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $62.53. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 12-month low of $51.33 and a 12-month high of $93.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.04.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The information technology service provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.17. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 19.55% and a net margin of 12.11%. The firm had revenue of $4.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.01 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CTSH shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $65.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $81.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Friday, October 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Cognizant Technology Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, William Blair cut Cognizant Technology Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cognizant Technology Solutions has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.00.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Company Profile

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

Further Reading

