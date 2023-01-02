Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 2,940 Shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV – Get Rating) by 51.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,708 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $815,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Fiserv by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,887,053 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,855,747,000 after buying an additional 346,470 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 7.7% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,900,333 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,172,723,000 after acquiring an additional 3,333,116 shares in the last quarter. Dodge & Cox raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 0.5% during the second quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 37,117,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,302,351,000 after purchasing an additional 200,189 shares during the period. Harris Associates L P lifted its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. Harris Associates L P now owns 24,085,796 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,442,300,000 after purchasing an additional 704,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments LLC grew its position in Fiserv by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 15,425,647 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,372,420,000 after purchasing an additional 459,208 shares during the period. 88.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiserv Stock Performance

NASDAQ FISV opened at $101.07 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $64.18 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06. Fiserv, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.03 and a 52-week high of $110.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.90.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Fiserv ( NASDAQ:FISV Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $1.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Fiserv had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The company had revenue of $4.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.27 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Fiserv, Inc. will post 6.49 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total transaction of $405,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 99,094 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CRO Christopher M. Foskett sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.31, for a total value of $405,240.00. Following the sale, the executive now owns 99,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,039,213.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Guy Chiarello sold 4,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.30, for a total transaction of $470,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,003 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,139,509.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,550 shares of company stock valued at $1,275,255 over the last ninety days. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Fiserv from $145.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Moffett Nathanson decreased their price objective on Fiserv to $140.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fiserv in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Fiserv from $107.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.60.

Fiserv Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

Featured Articles

