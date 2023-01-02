Whittier Trust Co. Acquires 5,682 Shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) by 44.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,682 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Baker Hughes were worth $387,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BKR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 96.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 37,882,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,660,000 after purchasing an additional 18,629,874 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 116,492,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,241,658,000 after purchasing an additional 10,021,569 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 103,492,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,768,172,000 after purchasing an additional 8,563,026 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 9.9% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 94,780,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,450,984,000 after purchasing an additional 8,526,488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Baker Hughes by 41.2% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 26,877,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $775,950,000 after purchasing an additional 7,836,906 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Baker Hughes Stock Up 1.2 %

BKR opened at $29.53 on Monday. Baker Hughes has a 1-year low of $20.42 and a 1-year high of $39.78. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $28.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a market cap of $29.78 billion, a PE ratio of -64.20 and a beta of 1.53.

Baker Hughes Increases Dividend

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.01. Baker Hughes had a positive return on equity of 4.77% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Baker Hughes will post 0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 18th. Investors of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 4th. This is a boost from Baker Hughes’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio is -165.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Baker Hughes news, EVP Rami Qasem sold 72,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.21, for a total transaction of $2,247,120.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,523 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,015,042.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gregory D. Brenneman sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.23, for a total value of $2,654,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,842 shares in the company, valued at approximately $525,975.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 285,303 shares of company stock worth $8,816,980 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on BKR shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Baker Hughes from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reduced their price target on Baker Hughes to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Bank of America upped their price target on Baker Hughes from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, ATB Capital reduced their price target on Baker Hughes to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Baker Hughes currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.54.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Company provides a portfolio of technologies and services to energy and industrial value chain worldwide. It operates through two segments: Oilfield Services & Equipment and Industrial & Energy Technology. The company offers exploration, drilling, wireline, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention services; and drilling and completions fluids, wireline services, downhole completion tools and systems, wellbore intervention tools and services, pressure pumping systems, oilfield and industrial chemicals, and artificial lift technologies for oil and natural gas, and oilfield service companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.