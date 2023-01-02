Whittier Trust Co. Cuts Position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS)

Whittier Trust Co. decreased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,603 shares of the company’s stock after selling 386 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at $252,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 5.3% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 80,164 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,932,000 after buying an additional 4,002 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 19.5% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 10,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after buying an additional 1,711 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 33.6% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 423.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 286,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,528,000 after buying an additional 231,982 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VSS stock opened at $102.81 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $89.03 and a fifty-two week high of $135.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.44.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

