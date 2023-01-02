Whittier Trust Co. Has $319,000 Stock Position in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Whittier Trust Co. lowered its stake in Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) by 55.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,289 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,844 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $319,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 1.8% in the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 3,284 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 589 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 17,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,572,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wealthsource Partners LLC now owns 1,983 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $290,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Chip Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Analog Devices by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Chip Partners Inc. now owns 1,608 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total transaction of $1,896,302.43. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Analog Devices news, Director James Champy sold 5,548 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.01, for a total transaction of $987,599.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,134,101.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Vivek Jain sold 10,791 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.73, for a total value of $1,896,302.43. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,516 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,786.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,587 shares of company stock worth $5,420,127 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

ADI stock opened at $164.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $83.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.16. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1-year low of $133.48 and a 1-year high of $180.01. The business’s 50 day moving average is $160.31 and its 200-day moving average is $156.30. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Analog Devices had a return on equity of 13.58% and a net margin of 22.88%. Analog Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.73 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 9.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were given a dividend of $0.76 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 2nd. This represents a $3.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.85%. Analog Devices’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.58%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on ADI shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price objective on shares of Analog Devices in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $173.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Analog Devices in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on Analog Devices from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.67.

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

