Whittier Trust Co. Has $509,000 Stock Holdings in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT)

Whittier Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Hilton Worldwide were worth $509,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $360,000. Stonnington Group LLC raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 292.2% during the third quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after buying an additional 7,450 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in Hilton Worldwide during the third quarter valued at $2,123,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 2.4% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,299,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,350,000 after buying an additional 30,333 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its position in Hilton Worldwide by 10.8% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 23,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,837,000 after buying an additional 2,299 shares during the period. 95.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hilton Worldwide alerts:

Hilton Worldwide Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE:HLT opened at $126.36 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $134.04 and a 200 day moving average price of $127.87. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.41 and a twelve month high of $167.99. The company has a market cap of $34.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.82, a PEG ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.21.

Hilton Worldwide Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 10th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%. Hilton Worldwide’s payout ratio is 15.58%.

Hilton Worldwide declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 11th that permits the company to repurchase $2.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to buy up to 6.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Hilton Worldwide from $150.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $120.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Hilton Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Hilton Worldwide from $133.00 to $139.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $153.20.

Insider Activity at Hilton Worldwide

In other Hilton Worldwide news, insider Michael W. Duffy sold 5,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.08, for a total value of $794,809.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,439,929.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 2.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hilton Worldwide Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Tempo by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Signia by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, and Hilton Grand Vacations.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Hilton Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hilton Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.