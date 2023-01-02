Whittier Trust Co. Increases Stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Whittier Trust Co. increased its holdings in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,185 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 79,889 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 3,501 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 91,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after buying an additional 3,191 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 30.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 280,362 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after buying an additional 64,963 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors now owns 18,760 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 5,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer by 476.1% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,730 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.81% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Energy Transfer news, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren purchased 155,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at $652,840,445.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.00 per share, with a total value of $60,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,048,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,579,660. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kelcy L. Warren acquired 155,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $12.38 per share, for a total transaction of $1,918,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 52,733,477 shares in the company, valued at approximately $652,840,445.26. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 740,000 shares of company stock worth $9,082,900 in the last three months. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Energy Transfer Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of research firms recently commented on ET. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price target for the company. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Energy Transfer presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.67.

Shares of NYSE ET opened at $11.87 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. Energy Transfer LP has a 12 month low of $8.11 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.66 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.45.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.30. The business had revenue of $22.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.57 billion. Energy Transfer had a net margin of 5.02% and a return on equity of 13.01%. Equities analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 21st. Investors of record on Friday, November 4th were paid a $0.265 dividend. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.93%. This is a positive change from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 3rd. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 79.11%.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates approximately 11,600 miles of natural gas transportation pipeline, and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas and two natural gas storage facilities located in the state of Texas and Oklahoma; and 19,830 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline.

