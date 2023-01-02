Whittier Trust Co. Lowers Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Whittier Trust Co. trimmed its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 37.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,738 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF were worth $641,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 115,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,157,000 after acquiring an additional 4,863 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 8.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 102,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,811,000 after purchasing an additional 5,325 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 119,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,624,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 392 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ:IUSG opened at $81.52 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $84.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.56. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $76.95 and a 12 month high of $116.73.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 14th were paid a $0.219 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 13th.

