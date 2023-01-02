Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $340,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance
WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
About Warner Bros. Discovery
Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.
