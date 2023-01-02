Whittier Trust Co. Makes New $340,000 Investment in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 29,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Country Trust Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Tsfg LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. PSI Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $37,000. Finally, First Financial Corp IN purchased a new position in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000. 55.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Warner Bros. Discovery Price Performance

WBD stock opened at $9.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.02 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.34. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.55. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.82 and a 1 year high of $27.50.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Warner Bros. Discovery

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WBD. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Warner Bros. Discovery from $48.00 to $35.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Warner Bros. Discovery from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $22.83.

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It also produces, develops, and distributes feature films, television, gaming, and other content in various physical and digital formats through basic networks, direct-to-consumer or theatrical, TV content, and games licensing.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.