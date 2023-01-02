Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Boosts Stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 29.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,711 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 385 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $86,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 90,507,938 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,049,663,000 after acquiring an additional 1,037,418 shares during the period. Sanders Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the first quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,921,490 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,551,295,000 after acquiring an additional 646,950 shares during the period. Capital World Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.8% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 35,314,215 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,750,624,000 after acquiring an additional 7,894,757 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 28.6% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 33,193,160 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,585,436,000 after acquiring an additional 7,380,205 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 6.0% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 23,268,745 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $1,812,421,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,782 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $49.98 on Monday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $48.43 and a 52-week high of $98.45. The stock has a market cap of $54.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $55.09 and its 200 day moving average is $56.35. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 3.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 21st. The semiconductor manufacturer reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.14 billion. Micron Technology had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The firm’s revenue was down 46.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.115 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 8.35%.

Several analysts have issued reports on MU shares. Bank of America cut their price target on Micron Technology from $62.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. StockNews.com started coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Mizuho dropped their price objective on Micron Technology from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.59.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

