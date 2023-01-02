Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Buys Shares of 7,100 SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEM – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 7,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 18.9% in the 3rd quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 8,970 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 1,425 shares in the last quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 98.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 20,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 143,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,453,000 after buying an additional 16,727 shares in the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 337,598 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,395,000 after buying an additional 22,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Financial Advisory grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Brown Financial Advisory now owns 280,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,715,000 after buying an additional 49,209 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SPEM opened at $32.96 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.35. SPDR Portfolio Emerging Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $29.80 and a 52 week high of $43.05.

