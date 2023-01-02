Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 35.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 611 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after selling 330 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $49,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.1% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 186,921 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $17,071,000 after acquiring an additional 12,390 shares during the period. Simmons Bank lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 2.9% during the second quarter. Simmons Bank now owns 8,073 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $738,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 25.5% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 669,765 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $61,170,000 after acquiring an additional 136,131 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Akamai Technologies during the second quarter worth $137,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Akamai Technologies by 7.0% during the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 5,198 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the period. 90.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AKAM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Cowen dropped their price target on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $93.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies to $105.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. TheStreet lowered Akamai Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, Cowen lowered their target price on Akamai Technologies from $164.00 to $137.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.86.

AKAM opened at $84.30 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $88.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $89.23. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.28 and a 12-month high of $123.25. The company has a current ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.02, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.71.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology infrastructure company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $881.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $875.99 million. Akamai Technologies had a return on equity of 16.00% and a net margin of 14.12%. Akamai Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total transaction of $464,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO F Thomson Leighton bought 281 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $89.02 per share, for a total transaction of $25,014.62. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,014.62. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.92, for a total value of $464,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 9,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $913,868.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 1,748 shares of company stock worth $150,214 and sold 8,740 shares worth $808,633. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and optimizing content and business applications over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

