Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $139,000 Position in Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) by 93.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,700 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 51,261 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Synovus Financial were worth $139,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNV. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Synovus Financial in the third quarter valued at about $27,124,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 14.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,289,529 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $154,638,000 after acquiring an additional 541,698 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Synovus Financial by 8.7% in the second quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,873,308 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $211,728,000 after acquiring an additional 468,077 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new stake in Synovus Financial during the first quarter worth about $20,823,000. Finally, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Synovus Financial by 702.7% during the second quarter. Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 397,632 shares of the bank’s stock worth $14,335,000 after buying an additional 348,097 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Allan E. Kamensky sold 663 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.80, for a total value of $29,039.40. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,090 shares in the company, valued at approximately $222,942. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

Synovus Financial Price Performance

Shares of Synovus Financial stock opened at $37.55 on Monday. Synovus Financial Corp. has a twelve month low of $34.15 and a twelve month high of $54.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $582.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $570.52 million. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 33.25% and a return on equity of 17.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. Analysts forecast that Synovus Financial Corp. will post 4.92 EPS for the current year.

Synovus Financial Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.62%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 27.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. DA Davidson increased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.50 to $45.50 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Synovus Financial from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 21st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, November 4th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $47.30.

Synovus Financial Company Profile

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

Further Reading

