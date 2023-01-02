Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $179,000 Stock Position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) by 1,600.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 425 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 2.1% during the second quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,224 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $504,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. RFG Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 3.5% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 802 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MSCI by 37.5% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 99 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. lifted its holdings in MSCI by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 6,133 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,528,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Investment Managers International lifted its holdings in MSCI by 1.9% in the second quarter. Natixis Investment Managers International now owns 1,545 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $636,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at MSCI

In other news, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other MSCI news, insider Scott A. Crum sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $460.00, for a total value of $3,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,157,680. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Andrew C. Wiechmann sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $453.38, for a total transaction of $498,718.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,212,369.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MSCI Trading Down 1.4 %

MSCI opened at $465.17 on Monday. MSCI Inc. has a 1-year low of $376.41 and a 1-year high of $617.13. The company has a market cap of $37.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.86 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $481.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $457.27.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $560.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $564.96 million. MSCI had a net margin of 38.23% and a negative return on equity of 115.88%. On average, research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 11.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MSCI Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. MSCI’s payout ratio is presently 48.22%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of MSCI from $423.00 to $459.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of MSCI to $504.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MSCI in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of MSCI from $505.00 to $500.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, MSCI currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $527.40.

About MSCI

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. It operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG and Climate, and All Other – Private Assets. The Index segment provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

