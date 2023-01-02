Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $188,000 Stake in Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating) by 857.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,599 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,432 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Baidu were worth $188,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIDU. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Baidu by 211.8% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,277,899 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $190,062,000 after purchasing an additional 867,999 shares during the period. BSN CAPITAL PARTNERS Ltd purchased a new stake in Baidu in the 3rd quarter valued at $59,785,000. Axiom Investors LLC DE raised its position in Baidu by 154.5% in the 2nd quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE now owns 817,190 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $121,541,000 after buying an additional 496,146 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Baidu by 774.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 481,373 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $71,594,000 after buying an additional 426,337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP raised its position in Baidu by 50.2% in the 1st quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 1,126,473 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $149,032,000 after buying an additional 376,604 shares during the last quarter. 23.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Baidu alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho lowered their price target on Baidu from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Baidu from $140.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Baidu from $146.00 to $139.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. KGI Securities downgraded Baidu from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price objective on Baidu from $195.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $176.61.

Baidu Stock Down 0.6 %

About Baidu

BIDU stock opened at $114.38 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 2.46. The company has a market capitalization of $39.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.17, a PEG ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.68. Baidu, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $73.58 and a fifty-two week high of $171.87. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $100.15 and a 200-day moving average of $121.69.

(Get Rating)

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; and Haokan, a short video app.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIDU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Baidu Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baidu and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.