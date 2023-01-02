Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Has $24.60 Million Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 171,221 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,775 shares during the quarter. Chevron comprises 1.0% of Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $24,599,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CVX. Apeiron RIA LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% in the third quarter. Apeiron RIA LLC now owns 7,807 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after buying an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.3% in the first quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 20,229 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,294,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 1.4% in the second quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $683,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Platform Technology Partners raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.6% in the second quarter. Platform Technology Partners now owns 11,350 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,643,000 after buying an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC raised its position in Chevron by 0.8% during the second quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 8,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,279,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chevron

In other Chevron news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP James William Johnson sold 143,466 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.30, for a total transaction of $25,723,453.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 55,380 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.09, for a total transaction of $10,250,284.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 293,563 shares of company stock valued at $53,186,421. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Stock Up 0.7 %

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. Citigroup raised their price target on Chevron from $155.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Cowen raised their price target on Chevron from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. BNP Paribas downgraded Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, HSBC raised their price target on Chevron to $187.00 in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $183.80.

NYSE CVX opened at $179.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.07 billion, a PE ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a 1 year low of $117.13 and a 1 year high of $189.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.69 and its 200 day moving average is $162.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 28th. The oil and gas company reported $5.56 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.02 by $0.54. The business had revenue of $66.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.44 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 22.36% and a net margin of 14.36%. The business’s revenue was up 49.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.96 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 19.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were given a dividend of $1.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. This represents a $5.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.16%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 32.31%.

About Chevron

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

See Also

