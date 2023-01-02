Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $217,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.

Get iShares California Muni Bond ETF alerts:

iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.11 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06.

About iShares California Muni Bond ETF

iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CMF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares California Muni Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.