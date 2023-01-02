Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Invests $217,000 in iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:CMF – Get Rating) in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $42,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the third quarter worth about $203,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares California Muni Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $223,000.
iShares California Muni Bond ETF Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSEARCA CMF opened at $56.11 on Monday. iShares California Muni Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $53.91 and a 12-month high of $62.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $56.06.
About iShares California Muni Bond ETF
iShares California AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the S&P California AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index), which measures the performance of the investment-grade segment of the California municipal bond market and the components primarily include transportation and utilities companies.
