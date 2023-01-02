Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. decreased its position in shares of Cintas Co. (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 582 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Cintas were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of CTAS. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cintas in the second quarter worth about $72,341,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 8,140.0% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 173,039 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $73,609,000 after buying an additional 170,939 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cintas by 51.6% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 468,412 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $174,967,000 after buying an additional 159,396 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 64.8% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 251,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $93,819,000 after purchasing an additional 98,754 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cintas by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,983,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,247,053,000 after purchasing an additional 92,123 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Melanie W. Barstad sold 2,116 shares of Cintas stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.43, for a total transaction of $879,049.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,250 shares in the company, valued at $2,596,437.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cintas Stock Performance

CTAS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Cintas from $373.00 to $401.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Cintas from $393.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Cintas from $495.00 to $530.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Cintas from $415.00 to $435.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Cintas from $490.00 to $507.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cintas presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $476.10.

Cintas stock opened at $451.62 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $443.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $416.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.86. The stock has a market cap of $45.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.75, a PEG ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.38. Cintas Co. has a fifty-two week low of $343.86 and a fifty-two week high of $470.23.

Cintas (NASDAQ:CTAS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 21st. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.09. Cintas had a return on equity of 37.89% and a net margin of 15.35%. The business had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.76 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Cintas Co. will post 12.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cintas Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. Cintas’s payout ratio is 37.43%.

Cintas Profile

Cintas Corporation provides corporate identity uniforms and related business services primarily in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Uniform Rental and Facility Services, First Aid and Safety Services, and All Other segments. The company rents and services uniforms and other garments, including flame resistant clothing, mats, mops and shop towels, and other ancillary items; and provides restroom cleaning services and supplies, as well as sells uniforms.

