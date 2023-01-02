Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) by 40.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,815 shares of the airline’s stock after selling 1,235 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Southwest Airlines were worth $56,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southwest Airlines by 132.8% during the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 717 shares of the airline’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Southwest Airlines in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Triumph Capital Management lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 286.6% in the second quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 17,000 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12,603 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 544.4% in the second quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 870 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC lifted its position in Southwest Airlines by 247.5% in the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 702 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John T. Montford sold 2,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total transaction of $87,457.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 21,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $818,058.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Finally, Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Southwest Airlines has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

LUV stock opened at $33.67 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.30, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.58. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $30.20 and a one year high of $50.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $37.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.72.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The airline reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.09. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.64% and a return on equity of 9.66%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.23) EPS. Southwest Airlines’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.14%.

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

