Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New $184,000 Investment in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 2,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDD. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 196.3% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 267 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 108.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Wahed Invest LLC bought a new position in shares of Pinduoduo during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pinduoduo by 899.2% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,088 shares during the last quarter. 24.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

PDD has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup increased their target price on Pinduoduo from $79.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. KGI Securities upgraded Pinduoduo from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. HSBC raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $93.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $65.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Pinduoduo from $104.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.27.

PDD stock opened at $81.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.92. Pinduoduo Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $93.16. The firm has a market cap of $101.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.71.

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

