Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Makes New Investment in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 6,762 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 37.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 170,772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,693,000 after buying an additional 46,952 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Healthcare Realty Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Citigroup downgraded shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 0.1 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $19.27 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 12-month low of $18.16 and a 12-month high of $34.26. The stock has a market cap of $7.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.37 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.58.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This is a boost from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Healthcare Realty Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.