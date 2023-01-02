Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Purchases 1,784 Shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its position in Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Rating) by 1,302.2% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,921 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,784 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in Edison International were worth $109,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its holdings in Edison International by 128.5% in the second quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 457 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in Edison International in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in Edison International in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Edison International by 100.0% in the second quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 950 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Edison International Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Edison International stock opened at $63.62 on Monday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.64. Edison International has a 52-week low of $54.45 and a 52-week high of $73.32. The firm has a market cap of $24.29 billion, a PE ratio of 33.66, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Edison International Increases Dividend

Edison International ( NYSE:EIX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48. Edison International had a return on equity of 11.66% and a net margin of 4.99%. The business had revenue of $5.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. On average, analysts predict that Edison International will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.7375 dividend. This represents a $2.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. This is an increase from Edison International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Edison International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 156.09%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on EIX. Mizuho cut their target price on Edison International from $71.00 to $58.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Edison International from $74.00 to $70.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Edison International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Edison International from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Edison International from $69.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.73.

Edison International Profile

(Get Rating)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. It delivers electricity to 15 million residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other customers across Southern, Central, and Coastal California. The company also provides energy solutions to commercial and industrial users.

Featured Articles

