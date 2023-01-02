Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. Raises Stock Position in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) by 815.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,015 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,795 shares during the quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $118,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HDB. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 130.1% in the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 711 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. Parkwood LLC increased its holdings in HDFC Bank by 53.3% in the second quarter. Parkwood LLC now owns 102,874 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $103,000 after buying an additional 35,749 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HDFC Bank in the second quarter valued at $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Get HDFC Bank alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of HDFC Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

HDFC Bank Stock Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $68.41 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $62.56. HDFC Bank Limited has a 52-week low of $50.61 and a 52-week high of $72.20. The firm has a market cap of $126.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The bank reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. HDFC Bank had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 16.60%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.60 billion. Equities analysts predict that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

HDFC Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

HDFC Bank Limited provides banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. It operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, Other Banking Business, and Unallocated segments. The company accepts savings, salary, current, rural, public provident fund, pension, and Demat accounts; fixed and recurring deposits; and safe deposit lockers, as well as offshore accounts and deposits, overdrafts against fixed deposits, and sweep-in facilities.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HDB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for HDFC Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HDFC Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.